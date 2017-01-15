Tear down this wall: Ecumenical week focuses on overcoming division
When a group of German Christians was asked in 2014 to prepare materials for the 2017 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, their choice of a "wall" as a symbol of sin, evil and division explicitly referred to the Berlin Wall. The German reflections on the power of prayer to bring down walls and the Gospel call to reconciliation were adopted by the World Council of Church's Faith and Order Commission and the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and proposed to Christians worldwide for the Jan. 18-25 octave of prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|kent
|667,497
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC