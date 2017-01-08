Swimmers compete in Darwin's Blessing of the Waters
Young men and boys from Darwin's Greek community have competed in the annual Blessing of the Waters, watched by around 300 community members. The event takes place inside the break wall at the Darwin Waterfront, where a Greek Orthodox priest tosses a wooden cross into the water - a symbolic gesture to represent the baptism of Jesus Christ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|truth
|666,965
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|4 hr
|sava
|4
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC