(Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune) Greek Orthodox gather at...
Greek Orthodox gather at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City for the Theophany Blessing of the Water Jan. 6, 20017. Orthodox Christians celebrate the Feast of Theophany is the 12th day of Christmas and commemorates Jesus Christ's revelation as God.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|666,928
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|11 hr
|Zech
|2
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC