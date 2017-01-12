St. Petersburg defends transfer of landmark to Orthodox
Authorities in Russia's second-largest city are defending a controversial decision to give a city landmark cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church. The museum community in St. Petersburg and city residents were rattled by the governor's announcement this week that he was transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|26 min
|truth
|667,394
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC