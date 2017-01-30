Russians rally against cathedral handover
Over a thousand people rallied in Russia's Saint-Petersburg Saturday to protest the decision by authorities to hand over the city's famous St. Isaac's cathedral to the Orthodox Church. The crowd of about 1,500 was the biggest showing yet to oppose giving the cathedral, a popular tourist attraction owned by the city, to the Church, saying it would rob the municipality of needed revenue.
