Russia region's 'no abortion day' to mark Bible story

The Massacre of the Innocents, depicted by Peter Paul Rubens in the 17th Century, first appeared in the Gospel of Matthew A Russian region has banned abortions for one day after local religious leaders called for the biblical account of the Massacre of the Innocents to be commemorated, it's reported. The Russian Orthodox Church diocese in the city of Yaroslavl declared 11 January a "day of silence without abortions", and said it had the support of the region's health department.

