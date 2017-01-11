Russia region's 'no abortion day' to ...

Russia region's 'no abortion day' to mark Bible story

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

The Massacre of the Innocents, depicted by Peter Paul Rubens in the 17th Century, first appeared in the Gospel of Matthew A Russian region has banned abortions for one day after local religious leaders called for the biblical account of the Massacre of the Innocents to be commemorated, it's reported. The Russian Orthodox Church diocese in the city of Yaroslavl declared 11 January a "day of silence without abortions", and said it had the support of the region's health department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 12 min Flirtz1484 667,239
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC