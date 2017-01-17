Russia cbank puts Rosneft's bank in charge of Orthodox lender

Jan 17 The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it had assigned managers from Russian Regional Development Bank, owned by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, to temporarily run the troubled Orthodox Church bank Peresvet. The central bank said in a decree that the RRDB Vice President Mikhail Polunin and deputy economic security chief Alexander Vinokurov should be brought into Peresvet's temporary managing team.

