Remembering the Holocaust through the eyes of haredi victims

Tuesday

Brooklyn's haredi community is set to get a unique Holocaust museum this year that will focus on a theme particularly relevant to them perspectives of observant Jewish communities during WWII. American businessman and philanthropist Eli Kleinman is the brains behind the new Amud Aish Memorial Museum, which will be located in the heart of Boro Park, Brooklyn, New York, where one of the largest haredi communities in the US is located.

