Rabbinate concedes kosher supervision industry needs 'fixing'

Monday Read more: The Times of Israel

Customers sit at the Carousela restaurant, which was supervised by Hashgaha Pratit - Hebrew for private supervision - to check it abides by kosher practices, on June 8, 2016, in Jerusalem's Rehavia neighborhood. The director of the Chief Rabbinate on Monday admitted that reforms to the kosher supervision industry were necessary and said they were in the process of being hammered out by a special committee, telling lawmakers he was "attentive to the criticism" on the issue.

