Putin congratulates leaders of post-Soviet countries on occasion of New Year
Putin sent messages to the Presidents of Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Ossetia MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to leaders of a number of post-Soviet countries on the occasion of the New Year and the forthcoming Eastern Orthodox Christmas, which is observed on January 7. The Kremlin press service said Putin sent the messages to the Presidents of Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Ossetia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|33 min
|New Age Spiritual...
|666,721
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|7 hr
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|16 hr
|nobody
|16
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC