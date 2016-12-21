Putin congratulates leaders of post-S...

Putin congratulates leaders of post-Soviet countries on occasion of New Year

Putin sent messages to the Presidents of Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Ossetia MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to leaders of a number of post-Soviet countries on the occasion of the New Year and the forthcoming Eastern Orthodox Christmas, which is observed on January 7. The Kremlin press service said Putin sent the messages to the Presidents of Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Ossetia.

