Positivity: Across California, pro-lifers to rally in January 2017
January 21. That's the date when Californians will come together at three events across the state for pro-life advocacy and encouragement. San Diego will host its Fifth Annual Walk for Life in the historic Balboa Park at 6th and Laurel at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21. The event theme is "Real People, Real Stories."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Moaner9285
|666,902
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC