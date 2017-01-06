Positivity: Across California, pro-li...

Positivity: Across California, pro-lifers to rally in January 2017

January 21. That's the date when Californians will come together at three events across the state for pro-life advocacy and encouragement. San Diego will host its Fifth Annual Walk for Life in the historic Balboa Park at 6th and Laurel at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21. The event theme is "Real People, Real Stories."

