Pope to host Palestinian president Abbas on January 14
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Christmas Midnight Mass for the Greek Orthodox at the Church of the Nativity in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem as Orthodox Christmas celebrations kicked off on January 7, 2017, in the traditional birthplace of Jesus Christ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|52 min
|New Age Spiritual...
|667,154
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Sun
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC