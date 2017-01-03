Photos: Blessing of the Mississippi

Local priest, Father Richard Andrews of St George, Father George Dokos of St Mary's, Father Mircea Vasiu of St. Mary Romanian, and Father Paul Hodge of St. George Antiochian, tossing into, and retrieving from, the Mississippi River a blessed cross, symbolic of Christ's baptism in the River Jordan. Each January 6, Eastern Orthodox Christians throughout the world celebrate Theophany, which in Greek mean "manifestation of God".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.