Orthodox Christmas Eve marked in Istanbul

21 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul has celebrated the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ with a special mass held on Jan. 6. The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul has celebrated the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ with a special mass held on Jan. 6. The celebrations began with a mass held in the Hagia Yorgi Church, adjacent to the patriarchate's garden, led by Patriarch Bartholomew. Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Ioannis Amanatidi, Greek Ambassador to Turkey Kiriakos Lukakis and Greek consul-general in Istanbul Evangelos Sekeris were also present at the four-hour ceremony.

