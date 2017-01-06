Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany wit...

Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with icy plunge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Orthodox Christians in Istanbul celebrate Epiphany with a church service before swimmers follow tradition by plunging into the Golden Horn to retrieve a wooden crucifix. Rough cut ROUGH CUT Orthodox Christians in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday attended the annual epiphany celebrations which include a traditional church service and a dive in the Golden Horn waters to retrieve a wooden crucifix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 2 hr Michael 666,901
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,240

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC