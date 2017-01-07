Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas around the world
"When we open the church calendar on January 7, we're actually looking at the date December 25," Father Alexander Morozow of the Russian Orthodox Church in Canberra said. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII created a new calendar to correct the discrepancy between calendar time and calculated astronomical time.
