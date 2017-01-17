Orthodox Christians bathe in icy waters to mark Epiphany
Taking the plunge! Orthodox Christian men, women and children bathe in icy waters in temperatures of MINUS NINE as the church marks its Epiphany Elsewhere in Europe, holiday destinations in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Corsica and Serbia are all feeling the chill after freak cold snap Orthodox Russian Christians have braved freezing weather for the second day running to take cold dips in sub-zero temperatures to mark Epiphany. Bikini-clad women and brave, topless men dunked themselves underwater in various locations across Europe as the continent turned icy cold.
