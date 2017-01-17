Orthodox, catholic Christians colorfully celebrate Timket
Timket, the commemoration of baptism of Jesus Christ by John in Ethiopia, is colorfully celebrated among Orthodox and Catholic Christians in different parts of the country. The celebration here in Addis at the Jan Meda, where the day is every year commemorated, is attended by the Ark Bishop Abune Mathias, many other bishops and hundreds of thousands of people.
