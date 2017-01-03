Olim groups call for better support o...

Olim groups call for better support of new immigrants in light of Jerusalem tragedy

Read more: Jerusalem Post

New immigrant groups issued pleas this week to provide better mental health services to olim in light of the recent tragedy in Jerusalem in which an ultra-Orthodox immigrant from France allegedly murdered her four daughters and committed suicide. KeepOlim, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping new immigrants who experience difficulties adjusting to life in Israel, issued a statement calling on the government and the Jewish Agency to provide better assistance.

Chicago, IL

