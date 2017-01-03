Olim groups call for better support of new immigrants in light of Jerusalem tragedy
New immigrant groups issued pleas this week to provide better mental health services to olim in light of the recent tragedy in Jerusalem in which an ultra-Orthodox immigrant from France allegedly murdered her four daughters and committed suicide. KeepOlim, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping new immigrants who experience difficulties adjusting to life in Israel, issued a statement calling on the government and the Jewish Agency to provide better assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|33 min
|Michael
|666,750
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Tue
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC