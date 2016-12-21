Moscow patriarch grateful for develop...

Moscow patriarch grateful for developments in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has expressed gratitude for recent developments in Syria, in which ISIS and jihadist rebels have suffered setbacks. Looking back on 2016, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said that "the greatest problems that our country and the whole world faced started settling thanks to God's grace," according to the Interfax news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 7 min RCC-NOTChristian ... 666,672
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... 1 hr George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 10 hr nobody 16
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC