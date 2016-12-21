Moscow patriarch grateful for developments in Syria
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has expressed gratitude for recent developments in Syria, in which ISIS and jihadist rebels have suffered setbacks. Looking back on 2016, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said that "the greatest problems that our country and the whole world faced started settling thanks to God's grace," according to the Interfax news agency.
