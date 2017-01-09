Moscow gets Arctic cold for Orthodox ...

Moscow gets Arctic cold for Orthodox Christmas, and parties in it

An icebreaking river boat steams past the Kremlin along the Moscow River as temperatures plunged below minus-22 degrees over the weekend. Russia takes off the week between New Year's and Eastern Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday this year, so Sunday was a day off, too.

