Moscow church man says Russia should appoint Vladimir Putin as royal emperor
Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin said another option would be to bring back the Romanov dynasty, which was overthrown exactly a century ago in 1917 Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin said another option would be to bring back the Romanov dynasty, which was overthrown exactly a century ago in 1917. 'It doesn't matter that we don't now have formal monarchy, I think we can re-make it with Putin on top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|truth
|666,589
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Sat
|nobody
|14
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Artist works to preserve Christian heritage in ...
|Dec 12
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC