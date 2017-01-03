Minister Shunevich Supplies "Russian World" Soldiers With Equipment
Apart from the military uniform, the Interior Minister passed the adherents of the "Russian World" in Shchuchyn the models of combat rifles. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihar Shunevich has passed the sets of the internal troops' military uniform and other specialized equipment as a Christmas gift to the Orthodox military-patriotic club "Druzhina" named after Prince Alexander Nevski.
