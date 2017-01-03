Metropolitan Pavel: "Father With Gamm...

Metropolitan Pavel: "Father With Gammadion" To Remain Priest

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The managing board of the Russian Orthodox Church is waiting for the conclusions of the investigators to take the decision on Kanstantsin Burykin. The priest with a gammadion tattoo on his chest, Kanstantsin Burykin , who was arrested last November for the illegal actions related to ammunition, has not been deprived of his curacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 12 min kent 666,842
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,504

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC