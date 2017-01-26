Meet the Jews in Donald Trumpa s admi...

Meet the Jews in Donald Trumpa s administration

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

Many have expressed worries about some of his supporters' ties to the so-called "alt-right" movement, whose followers traffic variously in white nationalism, anti-immigration sentiment, anti-Semitism and a disdain for "political correctness." Those fears intensified when Trump named as his chief strategist Stephen Bannon, the former chairman of Breitbart News, a site Bannon once referred to as a "platform" of the alt-right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 min marge 668,489
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Wed just a guy i knew 1
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US Jan 23 Useful Idiot POTUS 13
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec '16 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC