Matan: Harnessing education to energize the Jewish world
SHANI TARAGIN, educational director of the Bellows Eshkolot Institute of Matan, the Sadie Rennert Women's Institute for Torah Studies, lectures recently on innovative topics in women's Bible and Judaic studies.. Women have been enhancing the Jewish world with their knowledge of the Bible and Judaic studies, Malke Bina, founder and chancellor of Matan, the Sadie Rennert Women's Institute for Torah Studies, told The Jerusalem Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|57 min
|Michael
|669,202
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC