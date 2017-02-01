Matan: Harnessing education to energize the Jewish world

SHANI TARAGIN, educational director of the Bellows Eshkolot Institute of Matan, the Sadie Rennert Women's Institute for Torah Studies, lectures recently on innovative topics in women's Bible and Judaic studies.. Women have been enhancing the Jewish world with their knowledge of the Bible and Judaic studies, Malke Bina, founder and chancellor of Matan, the Sadie Rennert Women's Institute for Torah Studies, told The Jerusalem Post .

