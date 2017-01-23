Ma'aleh Film School to present films by women at TA Cinematheque
The Ma'aleh Film School will present a special evening in celebration of women filmmakers at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque Sunday at 5 p.m. Among the participants will be Rama Burshtein, the ultra-Orthodox director of the feature films Through the Wall and Fill the Void, and actress Evgenia Dodina, who is currently starring in the films Past Life by Avi Nesher and One Week and a Day by Asaph Polonsky. The evening will feature the final film projects made by Ma'aleh students recently, both dramatic films and documentaries.
