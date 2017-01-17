Lubna, Christian leaders visit Sir Ba...

Lubna, Christian leaders visit Sir Bani Yas monastery

The UAE's Minister of State for Tolerance, Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, and around 30 Christian leaders from the Gulf, yesterday visited the site of the early Christian monastery on Abu Dhabi's western island of Sir Bani Yas. The visit was the first part of a day of discussions on ways in which Christian communities in the Emirates can contribute to the promotion of the UAE government's Tolerance Agenda.

