Jerusalemites believe Trump on US embassy move, but cite more pressing concerns

'Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian government, which is the source of global terrorism, are on my mind much more than where the US Embassy is,' says one man. A cross-section of Jerusalemites on Wednesday said they believe US President Donald Trump is serious about relocating the US Embassy to the capital, but cited Arab opposition and more imminent concerns namely security, peace negotiations, housing, and the ailing economy.

