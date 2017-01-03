Jerusalem Officials Remove Sign to Egalitarian Plaza at Western Wall
Men and women who want to pray together at one of the holiest sites in Judaism could have trouble finding the one spot where that is allowed, now that Jerusalem officials removed a sign marking a small egalitarian platform south of the traditional Western Wall. The East Jerusalem Development Authority took down a sign for the Azarat Yisrael prayer space in the area known as Robinson's Arch after a complaint to the Jerusalem municipality that it was erected without proper permit.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|10 min
|hojo
|667,111
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Sun
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
