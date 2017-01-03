Jerusalem Officials Remove Sign to Eg...

Jerusalem Officials Remove Sign to Egalitarian Plaza at Western Wall

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Men and women who want to pray together at one of the holiest sites in Judaism could have trouble finding the one spot where that is allowed, now that Jerusalem officials removed a sign marking a small egalitarian platform south of the traditional Western Wall. The East Jerusalem Development Authority took down a sign for the Azarat Yisrael prayer space in the area known as Robinson's Arch after a complaint to the Jerusalem municipality that it was erected without proper permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 10 min hojo 667,111
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Sun Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC