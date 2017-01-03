Jerusalem Officials Remove Sign to Egalitarian Plaza at Western Wall

Men and women who want to pray together at one of the holiest sites in Judaism could have trouble finding the one spot where that is allowed, now that Jerusalem officials removed a sign marking a small egalitarian platform south of the traditional Western Wall. The East Jerusalem Development Authority took down a sign for the Azarat Yisrael prayer space in the area known as Robinson's Arch after a complaint to the Jerusalem municipality that it was erected without proper permit.

