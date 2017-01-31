Jerusalem day care centers shut as st...

Jerusalem day care centers shut as strike enters third day

Ultra-Orthodox men walk past piles of garbage caused by a strike of the Jerusalem municipality, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, on January 30, 2017. Municipal day care centers in Jerusalem will be shut on Tuesday as a municipality strike entered its third day amid a budgetary standoff between the city and the Finance Ministry over unpaid wages.

