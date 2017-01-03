Jerusalem as a whole
Orna Angel, architect, social activist and former deputy of urban planning for Jerusalem, speaks at the conference. For Yeru-Shalem, the Coalition for an Inclusive Jerusalem, pluralism in the holy city is achieved foremost through more thoughtful urban planning and an equitable distribution of public resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|11 min
|kent
|666,842
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC