The article focused on subway congestion that resulted from a private bus line strike and the planned negotiations to end the strike. "Mike Quill and other Transport Union representatives didn't show up at a City Hall peace conference today, but the union boss sent word he would appear tomorrow at the head of some 8,200 bus strikers and would 'be available' for negotiations," the The "father of the modern hotel" revolutionized the travel industry by creating the first standardized chain of clean, air-conditioned hotels with swimming pools and ice machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.