January 5, birthdays for Diane Keaton...

January 5, birthdays for Diane Keaton, Carrie Ann Inaba, Charlie Rose

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The article focused on subway congestion that resulted from a private bus line strike and the planned negotiations to end the strike. "Mike Quill and other Transport Union representatives didn't show up at a City Hall peace conference today, but the union boss sent word he would appear tomorrow at the head of some 8,200 bus strikers and would 'be available' for negotiations," the The "father of the modern hotel" revolutionized the travel industry by creating the first standardized chain of clean, air-conditioned hotels with swimming pools and ice machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 7 hr truth 666,773
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Tue George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC