Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Pick $5.5M Home - and Chabad Synagogue in Washington

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have found a house in Washington D.C., and, more importantly, they seem to have found a synagogue as well. After weeks of house-hunting and "shul shopping," the first daughter and son-in-law are now ready to settle down in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood and will attend the nearby Chabad synagogue.

