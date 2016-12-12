'It's sad': Believers to ring in Ukrainian Christmas in church basement after fire
Members of a Ukrainian church in Winnipeg will observe Orthodox Christmas not from the pews but in the basement of their cathedral, as repairs continue on the badly burned house of worship. The Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral on Main Street and Redwood Avenue went up in flames in July.
