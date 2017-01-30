Israel's 'The Women's Balcony' opens ...

Israel's 'The Women's Balcony' opens film festival

5 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Journal

The Israeli dramatic comedy film "The Women's Balcony" will open the four week David Posnack Jewish Community Center Jewish Film Festival in Davie on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. and replayed on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. The festival, which closes on March 5, will feature a total of eight films from four countries: Canada, France, Israel and the United States. "Each of the films cover different topics that are of interest for Jews of all ages.

