Israel's 'The Women's Balcony' opens film festival

The Israeli dramatic comedy film "The Women's Balcony" will open the four week David Posnack Jewish Community Center Jewish Film Festival in Davie on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. and replayed on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. The festival, which closes on March 5, will feature a total of eight films from four countries: Canada, France, Israel and the United States. "Each of the films cover different topics that are of interest for Jews of all ages.

