Israeli MCI drill empowers female EMTs

Eighty-nine women participated in what was the first ever all-female mass casualty incident drill of its kind in Israel. The women, many of whom are from different Ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel, recently finished EMT training courses in different parts of the country.

