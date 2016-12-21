Israeli MCI drill empowers female EMTs
Eighty-nine women participated in what was the first ever all-female mass casualty incident drill of its kind in Israel. The women, many of whom are from different Ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel, recently finished EMT training courses in different parts of the country.
