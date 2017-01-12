Investigation raises questions about ...

Investigation raises questions about Health Ministry officials

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Association for Advanced Democracy on Wednesday called on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation against Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman and his connections to Hamodia , the daily newspaper of the ultra-Orthodox Ger Hassidim. In four-part investigative report, Channel 2 revealed that it created a fictitious electronic cigarette company and wanted to know straight from Litzman if the ministry would allow it to import and sell its products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 min Chuck 667,287
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC