Investigation raises questions about Health Ministry officials

The Association for Advanced Democracy on Wednesday called on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation against Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman and his connections to Hamodia , the daily newspaper of the ultra-Orthodox Ger Hassidim. In four-part investigative report, Channel 2 revealed that it created a fictitious electronic cigarette company and wanted to know straight from Litzman if the ministry would allow it to import and sell its products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.