Hermitage head defies Russian Orthodox Church over cathedral
" The director of the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg has urged the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to recall its bid for the city's landmark cathedral. Several hundred people rallied outside the iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral earlier this month, fearing that its transferal from the city to the church may inhibit public access.
