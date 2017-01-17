Haredi Man Whose Son Is Withholding J...

Haredi Man Whose Son Is Withholding Jewish Divorce Avoids Jail

Read more: Forward

A haredi Orthodox man who urged his son to withhold a religious divorce from his disabled wife will remain out of jail but is still banned from leaving Israel. On Monday, Israel's Supreme Court ruled that the man, whose name remains under wraps, does not have to serve a 30-day jail sentence levied on him in March by the Regional Rabbinical Court of Tel Aviv.

