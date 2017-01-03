Fearful Egypt Copts mark Christmas after church bombing
It is Christmas Eve for Egypt's Copts but Marie Labib is not in a festive mood, with dark thoughts haunting her weeks after a church bombing killed 28 members of her community. Copts, who make up about one-tenth of Egypt's population of more than 92 million and who celebrate Christmas on Saturday, have long complained of discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|kent
|667,095
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|17 hr
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC