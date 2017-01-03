Ethiopia celebrates Christmas in festive style
Burgeoning star-rated hotels and malls that dotted the main streets of the capital city, Addis Ababa displayed colorful Christmas trees and lights. On the eve, an overnight mass was held at churches.
