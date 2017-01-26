Ecumenical Patriarchate Representativ...

Ecumenical Patriarchate Representatives Meet with Kievan Patriarchate Representatives

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Source On January 12, 2017, with the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret, a committee representing the Kyiv Patriarchate Conducted an official dialogue with Representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, meetings with Representatives of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Patriarchate of Constantinople at the official residence of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew-in the Phanar . The Ukrainian side was Represented at the meeting by the Commission Chair and Patriarchal Vicar, Metropolitan Epiphanius of Pereyaslav-Khmelnitsky and Bila Tserkva, Dymytriy Metropolitan of Lviv and Sokal, and the Secretary of the Holy Synod, Archbishop Yevstratiy of Chernihiv and Nizhyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 8 min Michael 668,700
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 1
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US Jan 23 Useful Idiot POTUS 13
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC