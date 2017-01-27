Don't be faint-hearted says pope
Vatican City, January 27 - Pope Francis on Friday urged Christians at a Vatican Mass not to be faint-hearted and to "live everyday life with courage, don't be afraid".
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|MARKOTHUMEA
|668,678
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC