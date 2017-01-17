Deri confidant remanded over alleged blackmail of Shas official
Chairman of the Shas party and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, leads a Shas faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, December 19, 2016. A close ally of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and three other people were remanded in custody on Tuesday over suspicions they blackmailed a member of the ultra-Orthodox party who abruptly resigned from the Jerusalem city council last year.
