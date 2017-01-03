Defiant Bosnian Serbs celebrate their...

Defiant Bosnian Serbs celebrate their controversial holiday

Members of police forces of Republic of Srpska march during a parade marking 25th anniversary of Republic of Srpska in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, Bosnia, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The Jan. 9 holiday commemorates the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared the creation of their own state in Bosnia, igniting the country's devastating 4-year war.

