Clerics split over FRC Code as Akin-John says Christians must obey the law
By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona WHILE orthodox churches have maintained studied silence thus far over the controversial Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Code apparently targeted at Nigerian Pentecostal churches, there appears to be disagreement within the Pentecostal movement, as founder of International Institute of Church Growth to strengthen pastors and support churches to grow and be healthy, Dr. Francis Akin-John, said that the current objection to the code was unnecessary. Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Chuck
|667,635
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec 24
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ...
|Dec 23
|BigDICK
|4
|West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad...
|Dec 22
|amwayPonzi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC