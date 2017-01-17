Clerics split over FRC Code as Akin-J...

Clerics split over FRC Code as Akin-John says Christians must obey the law

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona WHILE orthodox churches have maintained studied silence thus far over the controversial Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Code apparently targeted at Nigerian Pentecostal churches, there appears to be disagreement within the Pentecostal movement, as founder of International Institute of Church Growth to strengthen pastors and support churches to grow and be healthy, Dr. Francis Akin-John, said that the current objection to the code was unnecessary. Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Rev.

