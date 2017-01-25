Christian unity requires learning from each other, pope says
Divided Christians need to recognize the gifts God has given to other communities and learn from them "without waiting for the others to learn first," Pope Francis said. Leading an ecumenical evening prayer service Jan. 25 for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis said Christians must overcome the "temptations of self-absorption that prevent us from perceiving how the Holy Spirit is at work outside our familiar surroundings," including in the lives of other Christian communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|marge
|668,489
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Wed
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|Jan 23
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|13
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|Jan 8
|Hungarian 101
|5
|Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl...
|Jan 3
|George
|67
|Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016
|Jan 2
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC