Christian leaders call for equal treatment of refugees
Christian leaders from across the ideological spectrum decried President Trump's move to prioritize Christians seeking asylum, saying it is unfair to give one religious group an advantage over another. "You have to treat everybody equally," said Anthony Barsamian, president of the Massachusetts Council of Churches and a member of the Armenian Orthodox Church.
