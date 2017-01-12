Charges dropped against Soad Thabet's...

Charges dropped against Soad Thabet's accused attackers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Egypt drops charges against men accused of stripping and beating a 70-year-old Christian womana but prosecute her son for adultery with a Muslim neighbour's wife Christian woman Soad Thabet, 70, was attacked after her son was rumoured to have had an affair with a married Muslim woman Three Muslim men accused of stripping a 70-year-old Christian woman naked and beating her in the street in Egypt have had the charges against them dropped. Despite dropping the charges against her alleged attackers, authorities are pressing ahead with the prosecution of Mrs Thabet's son for adultery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 min truth 667,516
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... Jan 8 Hungarian 101 5
News Putin leads inauguration of statue of Prince Vl... Jan 3 George 67
News Dear world, I wasn't all bad. Signed, 2016 Jan 2 True Christian wi... 8
News Top MUP unit marks patron saint day (Nov '09) Dec 24 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Trump's inaugural to include interfaith prayer ... Dec 23 BigDICK 4
News West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassad... Dec 22 amwayPonzi 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC